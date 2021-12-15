Cookies

Another Nintendo Indie Showcase is going live in less than 24 hours

It's set to be around 20 minutes long.

Via Twitter, Nintendo of America revealed that we will soon get another Nintendo Indie Showcase. The upcoming event is set for December 15 at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, and according to the publisher, the streaming is expected to be around 20 minutes long featuring a lot of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo's hybrid console.

You will be able you watch the show on Nintendo.com or YouTube.

