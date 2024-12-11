Another NFL star has had his house burglaried: it's a trend among top-paid American players

HQ

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow, the second best paid American football player in the world -$55M per year- is the latest NFL player whose house has been broken into and robbed.

Burglars broke a window and ransacked a room, with no injuries. It was one employee from Burrow who found the scene of the crime.

This is the third case so far this year of a NFL star who suffered a burglary. Perpetrators take advantage of the NFL schedule to break into their houses during the match. In Joe Burrow's case, it was last Monday during the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowbows -a match that ESPN+ and Disney+ broadcasted live in a 'Simpsonified' version-.

Recently, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, both from Kansas City Chiefs, had their homes broken into in October. On the NBA, Bobby Portis from Milwaukee Bucks and Mike Conley from Minnesota Timberwolves also had their homes burglarised in November and September.

Both sports send security alerts to players, alerting of burglars increasingly targetting athletes by organised groups.

Joe Burrows recently made headlines after spending a real-life Batmobile, a functioning vehilce used in Batman Begins, although he would not be allowed to drive it.