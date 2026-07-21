Another Nacon studio has been liquidated, with Edge of Memories maker Midgar Studio being dissolved

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When it was announced French publisher Nacon was filing for insolvency and trapped in very dire financial waters, the immediate concern became what this meant for the developers and studios making up its first-party teams. The answer was soon confirmed to be bad news almost across the board, as developer Spiders was shut down in the days ahead, and now, months later, another studio is facing a similar fate.

This time the casualty is Edge of Memories maker Midgar Studio, as the French RPG expert is being liquidated too all following Nacon being unable to find a solution that would ensure the future of the developer.

This was confirmed in a LinkedIn post by Nacon CTO Jérémy Zeler-Maury, who explained: "Over the past few weeks, we worked until the very end to find a solution that could preserve both the company and the team. Despite every avenue explored and everyone who tried to help us, no solution could be completed within the timeframe of the process."

The aim was for Midgar Studio to be sold off and acquired by another publisher, but this never came to fruition, hence why a court order to dissolve the company has been issued. This means the various employees of Midgar Studio are being laid off, something Zeler-Maury comments in with the following statement.

"The company is closing, but their talent, experience and value remain intact. To the studios, publishers and recruiters reading this: this team deserves your attention. Please reach out to them.

"Midgar has been an enormous part of my life. Saying goodbye is incredibly difficult.

"But this ending does not erase anything we built. I am proud of the games we created, proud of the identity we defended, and above all proud of every person I had the chance to share this journey with.

"Midgar Studio ends here, but what we created will live on in our games, in our memories, and in everything each of us builds next.

"Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for being part of this story."

Beyond Midgar Studio and Spiders, both Kylotonn and Cyanide also filed for insolvency earlier this year, leaving Nacon with a fraction of the first-party developers it once offered, with this all spouting from Nacon's parent company, Bigben Group, failing to repay a loan.