Another Monster Hunter showcase is planned for next week

Capcom has revealed that it will be hosting another Monster Hunter Live Event on April 27 (3pm BST/ 4pm CEST) that is dedicated to both Rise and Stories 2. The livestream follows after a trio of streams last month that were broadcast ahead of Rise's release on March 26.

A tweet published by the official Monster Hunter account notes that the event will focus on Monster Hunter Rise's first free content update. This content update was previously revealed to be adding both Chameleos and Apex Rathalos into the game. As for Stories 2, it's unclear just what might be shown, but we have our fingers crossed for a new trailer.

What would you like to see within this upcoming event?