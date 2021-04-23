Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Monster Hunter Rise

Another Monster Hunter showcase is planned for next week

It will focus on both Rise and Stories 2.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Capcom has revealed that it will be hosting another Monster Hunter Live Event on April 27 (3pm BST/ 4pm CEST) that is dedicated to both Rise and Stories 2. The livestream follows after a trio of streams last month that were broadcast ahead of Rise's release on March 26.

A tweet published by the official Monster Hunter account notes that the event will focus on Monster Hunter Rise's first free content update. This content update was previously revealed to be adding both Chameleos and Apex Rathalos into the game. As for Stories 2, it's unclear just what might be shown, but we have our fingers crossed for a new trailer.

What would you like to see within this upcoming event?

Monster Hunter Rise

Related texts

Monster Hunter RiseScore

Monster Hunter Rise
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Following the success of Monster Hunter World, the iconic series is heading back to the Nintendo Switch.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy