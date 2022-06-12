Another Minecraft game has been announced

As part of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Mojang just announced that it is working on yet another Minecraft game. Said to be an action-strategy title where players have to explore a "once peaceful land on the brink of destruction", the idea behind this game is to save the Overworld from the rampage of creatures known as the Piglins.

Known as Minecraft Legends, we don't know much else about the game as of right now, as it's simply set to launch in 2023. Although this should be before June 2023, as at the start of the broadcast it was revealed that everything shown would be arriving within the next 12 months.

Either way, you can check out the announcement trailer for Minecraft Legends below, before it lands on PC, Xbox Series, and Xbox One next year.