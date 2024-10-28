English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Valorant

Another member of Evil Geniuses Valorant team has departed

Only three members remain on the active line-up.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Evil Geniuses will be in the market for yet another Valorant player. The North American organisation has confirmed that Vincent "Apotheon" Le is joining Alexander "jawgemo" Mor by exiting the team and exploring options elsewhere.

Speaking about the roster change, Evil Geniuses stated: "Thank you for everything since our Challengers days, both on stage and behind the scenes."

As per who the team is eyeing as a replacement and likewise where Apotheon will end up next is currently unclear, but with the offseason still well underway, there's no rush yet on a decision being made.

Valorant

Related texts

0
ValorantScore

Valorant
REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

"Valorant is a fun game that we'll most definitely hear more about within the esports scene."



Loading next content