Another major role locked in for Superman: Legacy

Things seem to move really fast for James Gunn and his upcoming movie Superman: Legacy. Two weeks ago, it was decided who will play Superman and Lois, and earlier this week it was confirmed that Green Lantern, Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific will show up in the movie as their roles were also filled.

Now yet another seemingly important character for the movie has been decided as Gunn reveals on Threads that Anthony Carrigan (Gotham, Barry) will play Metamorpho. The latter is a more tragic superhero who just wishes to get rid of his powers, as he cannot become normal again, all while having the ability to change into pretty much all materials.

It seems like Superman: Legacy will be pretty crowded with heroes and possibly also villains when it premieres in July 2025.