Another live-action Asterix film is in development

The iconic Asterix has become the subject of many different kinds of projects and works over the years, including a few live-action films. The last of these debuted last year and was known as Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom, and whether or not you actually had a chance to watch that film you can already look forward to a follow up.

Variety reports that Studiocanal has teamed up with Asterix-owner Editions Albert René to develop and produce a sixth live-action film in the series. There is no word on plot details, casting, or even when the film intends to start shooting just yet, but it is coming all the same.

This is all on top of Asterix getting an animated Netflix series expected to arrive next year, as well as a slate of games, the latest of which, Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All 2, debuted in November 2023.