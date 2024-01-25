Another Ken chimes in on the Barbie Oscars controversy

HQ

As we reported yesterday in our big list of the Oscar nominees, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig aren't in the running for the Barbie movie. They are notably absent from Best Actress and Best Director, and this has led to plenty of controversy online.

Ryan Gosling has already weighed in with a statement of his own, but his fellow Ken Simu Liu has also spoken about the awards snub. "Being involved in a small way gave me a window into just how hard Greta and Margot had to fight to get Barbie made, and how flawlessly they executed," Liu wrote on X/Twitter.

"Together they started a movement, touched the world and reinvigorated the cinema. They deserve everything. They ARE everything."

Liu's words seem to echo the overall sentiment online, with many other famous voices adding to the crowd. It's unlikely we'll see the Oscars revert their decision, as especially in the Best Actress category, there are already plenty of deserving women. It does seem a shame for Gerwig not to get a Best Directing nod, as the film is up for Best Picture, but 2023 was a strong year for movies as it was for games.