Another image claims to show the ports on the Xbox Series X

Rumours around the next generation of consoles are spreading everywhere at the moment, and now the topic of the Xbox Series X has emerged once more, after NeoGAF user Curry Panda posted the image below showing the alleged console:

On its own the reliability of the source is questionable, but Thurrott says that this aligns with their own understanding of the front and back of the console, saying the image is "authentic" rather than just another model (that's what happened with AMD's render of the console at CES this month).

As you can see, there are ventilation holes on the side, and on the back we have an optical audio port, two USB A slots, ethernet, a power port, and just one HDMI. The same report says that the hole in the middle is for diagnostic reporting, and while the back might be removable, this might be just a feature of the prototype.

There's even a barcode and serial number on this image as well, and Twitter user Game Reaper 187 claims to have entered this serial number on the Microsoft Account, which was successful.

Of course this isn't confirmed, so take it with a pinch of salt, but would you like this to be the real thing?

