Another iconic actor is returning to the MCU

The MCU seems to be on somewhat of an upswing recently, given the hype around Thunderbolts* and the massive box office success of Deadpool & Wolverine. Now it seems there's more good news - or at least I think so.

Although the film he featured in was initially widely maligned by fans, perspectives have changed in recent years, and thus key figure from the Avengers franchise, James Spader (The Office (US), Avengers: Age of Ultron) is making his return to the MCU as - you guessed it - the voice of Ultron.

Spader will be returning in the Vision series, the follow up to the massively successful WandaVision. Spader is returning alongside Paul Bettany, who is reprising his role as Vision, but now playing white Vision, who is searching for his purpose in life.

It's unclear precisely how Ultron will be making his MCU return given he was previously destroyed, but it'll be exciting to see this character given a second chance to shine (thanks, THR).