Another huge three-team NBA trade was made this week, and this one benefits Wembanyama's team

The Luka Doncic - Anthony Davis trade is still the talk of the town, but that has not been the only major move this weekend. Another deal has approved between three teams, including one of the most followed NBA franchises outside of North America (specifically, France), the San Antonio Spurs.

The main part of the deal is that Sacramento Kings are trading De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs. It's a three-team deal, in which Zach LaVine, from Chicago Bulls, will go to the Kings.

San Antonio Spurs is, of course, the team where Victor Wembanyama plays, who was received as a hero when the Spurs visited Paris last month. This 21-year-old French center, the tallest active player of the league at 7 ft 3 in (2.21 m), will likely end the year as Rookie of the Year, also joining the All-Star. Fox's association with Wemby could elevate the San Antonio Spurs to a much more competitive team, after a decade without winning titles.

Fox, 27, was picked for the All-Star and All-NBA teams in 2023. His position as point guard means he can lead the offense, controlling the pace and putting order to the team, meaning he will work closely with a defensive player like Wembanyama and will lead one of the most promising projects in NBA for the coming years.

Fox is not the only player the Spurs get. In the tree-team deal, Spurs also get Jordan McLaughlin from the Sacramento Kings. Meanwhile, the Kings get Sidy Cissoko as well as Zach Lavine, and six first and second round picks. Finally, Chicago Bulls get Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter and a first round pick via Spurs.