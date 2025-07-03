Another high end plastic guitar announced

HQ

We haven't seen a full-blown Guitar Hero or Rock Band-style release in the ten years since Guitar Hero Live and Rock Band 4 premiered. But that hasn't stopped more and more accessory manufacturers from releasing their own plastic guitars, with high end models from CRKD (in partnership with Gibson), Hyperkin and PDP released in the last year alone - and now it's time for another one.

This time it's The InfinaKore "Telecaster Edition" by Drakong, which also has a partnership with Fender. It will be released next year and is officially licensed for Xbox, but there is also a multi-format version in the works.

Part of the reason for this renewed interest in plastic instruments could possibly be Fortnite Festival, and there are also knock-offs like Clone Hero and Yarg - but it seems unlikely that these would get gamers to buy plenty of plastic instruments all of a sudden. Perhaps people who once bought a Guitar Hero or Rock Band are once again downloading the games to become rockstars in their living rooms?

Either way, we're keeping our fingers crossed that developers and publishers observe the trend and realize that it's time to invest in games for these plastic instruments again, as it would be wonderful after all this time, wouldn't it?

Check out the trailer below for a quick presentation.