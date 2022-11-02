Another God of War Ragnarök sales slip-up, but this time it's Sony itself

HQ

Cory Barlog must be getting his demons in a tizzy by now, because it seems that leaks of God of War: Ragnarök are already circulating the internet at full speed. While a few days ago it was a retailer that mistakenly put some physical copies of the game on sale, this time it's Sony itself that has made the big mistake via its PlayStation Direct service, which operates in some European countries.

Twitter user Wario64 retweeted another user who reported receiving a PS5 and GoW: Ragnarök console bundle in error instead of the PlayStation 5 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II bundle he had ordered. The user has also attached an image of the box of the bundle in his possession.

No doubt yet another leak that could leak spoilers to the game's plot less than a week before its release on November 9th. We strongly recommend that you avoid the temptation to look for details of the game on forums or websites, as we have spotted major spoilers about the game's ending or plot surprises on several sites. Be warned.