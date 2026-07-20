Another gaming retail giant falls: UK-based GAME collapses into administration again

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It's becoming increasingly difficult for physical media retailers, especially in the video game industry, and things won't be getting any better either when considering PlayStation's recent decision to stop producing physical media for new games come January 2028.

While there are a few surviving titans, in the UK as one example, many physical retailers have been struggling or closing down, with GAME seemingly about to follow suit. The UK and Ireland-based companies recently went through a period of closing down most of its stores around the country, and despite investment and plans to adjust its business to adapt to shifting consumer habits, GAME has now fallen into administration, an additional time after doing so in 2011, as per The Herald Scotland.

It's said GAME currently owes £15.8 million as well, suggesting any rescue would be a pricey and risky affair. The administrators in charge of GAME has issued a statement, wherein they attribute the company's struggles to a variety of elements, including the global chip shortage and lack of new major consoles.

"Despite these efforts, the company's financial position continued to deteriorate during the final quarter of 2025, which historically had been one of the busiest trading months for the business. There have been no major console releases since 2020, and large manufacturers have cited global chip shortages as a reason for further delays."

As for what this means for GAME is unclear, but the administrators have expressed: "Having reviewed the company financial and operational position. It was concluded that the business was no longer viable," and that "It is currently anticipated that there will be insufficient funds available to enable a distribution to be made to unsecured creditors, other than by way of the prescribed part."