Another game in the PUBG Universe coming to PC and consoles "by next year"

The PUBG Universe seems to be on the cards for another game to expand its universe. A recent profile by Bloomberg on Krafton (PUBG Corporation's parent company) CEO Kim Chang-han states that a new "PUBG-related PC and console game" is set for release "by next year." Although what this could be in reference to is unknown, as we are already very familiar with The Callisto Protocol, which is set to be coming in 2022.

The profile also does state that Krafton intends to also release a new PUBG-related mobile game later this year, and we also have no idea exactly what this is.

Looking at what the profile seems to suggest, we can see that Krafton is all in on the PUBG Universe, meaning The Callisto Protocol and these two unknown projects are probably just the beginning of what is planned.

As part of the profile, it was also revealed that Krafton is planning an initial public offering that could be worth over $27 billion, planting Krafton ahead of Take-Two Interactive in value.

You can read the full profile by Bloomberg over here for further details reading the financial evaluation.