Another former Spanish international, in line to replace Xabi Alonso as Bayer Leverkusen manager

HQ

The shake up in Real Madrid's bench, which is now confirmed by two of the three parties involved (Brazil announced that Carlo Ancelotti will be manager in June and Bayer Leverkusen already said goodbye to Xabi Alonso) will have more repercusions. One big question arises now: who will be in charge now of the German club, after the short yet stunning stint by Xabi Alonso, who turned "Neverkusen" into a treble winning club in Germany in just two years.

Rumours about Alonso's replacement focus on two people: Dutchman Erik ten Hag, famously sacked from Manchester United early this season, and another young Spanish manager, who actually played alongside Xabi Alonso in the Spanish national side (winning World Cup 2010 and UEFA Championship in 2008 and 2012): Cesc Fábregas.

Out of the two, Fábregas' name is the one that sounds the louder. The former Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea and Monaco midfielder is one of the youngest manager in European football, aged 38. Fábregas retired as a player in 2023 at Serie A side Como, and months later he started working as manager for the U19 team, debuting shortly after as manager for the main team, first as a interim, and in the 2024-25 season as a head coach. Como's season was uneven: tenth in Serie A, with 13 wins, 9 draws and 14 defeats this season. However, a great run of six stragiht wins earned Fábregas the Coach of the Month for April in Serie A.

Davide Ancelotti rumoured to take Fábregas' place if he leaves Como

According to SkySports, Fábregas has said his desire is to leave Como, despite signing a four-year contract last year. And who would take Como's seat if Fábregas leaves? According to Sport, one of the candidates would be Davide Ancelotti, Carlo's son, who was assistant manager with his father at Real Madrid, but will travel with him to Brazil. A surprising "domino effect" that started when Real Madrid started languishing this season...