Another episode of The Gamereactor Show is out now!

HQ

The Gamereactor Show is back! The ninth episode of our podcast has now been published, and in it, you can catch myself and Alex as we discuss the recent PlayStation State of Play and the Nintendo Direct broadcasts, where we chat all about our favourite and most anticipated announcements. But to add to that, we also chat a whole bunch about the latest games to debut this September, including Mortal Kombat 1, Lies of P, and The Crew Motorfest.

So, with plenty to chat about, you can catch the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Amazon Music/Audible.