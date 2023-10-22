Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Detective Pikachu Returns

Another Detective Pikachu game could be a possibility

This is despite Returns being the end of the story for Jinnai Tim, Pikachu, and Harry.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It has now been almost two weeks since the launch of Detective Pikachu Returns and The Pokémon Company has teased that another game in the series might be a possibility.

In an interview with Famitsu, Creatures Inc managing director Hiroyuki Jinnai said (via Google translate) "This concludes the story of Jinnai Tim, Pikachu, and Harry. However, all the staff also love the talking old man Pikachu, so maybe there will be a different development from the main story?"

Pokémon Company president Tsunekazu Ishihara then added: "I can't make any promises at this point, but if Detective Pikachu Returns is well received and there is a great demand for it, there is room for a spin-off."

With regards to critical reception, Detective Pikachu Returns is currently sitting at a score of 66 on Metacritic which is below the original's score of 71. Sales for the game initially started strong in the UK with it entering at number three on the boxed retail charts, but it later fell to no.22 after experiencing a 70% drop in sales. Things don't seem to be off to the most promising of starts, but only time will tell if The Pokémon Company deems this enough for a spin-off.

Detective Pikachu Returns

Thanks, VGC.

Related texts

0
Detective Pikachu ReturnsScore

Detective Pikachu Returns
REVIEW. Written by Alberto Garrido

Pikachu and Tim join forces again for a new adventure full of mysteries, twists, and lots and lots of coffee.



Loading next content