Another Detective Pikachu game could be a possibility

It has now been almost two weeks since the launch of Detective Pikachu Returns and The Pokémon Company has teased that another game in the series might be a possibility.

In an interview with Famitsu, Creatures Inc managing director Hiroyuki Jinnai said (via Google translate) "This concludes the story of Jinnai Tim, Pikachu, and Harry. However, all the staff also love the talking old man Pikachu, so maybe there will be a different development from the main story?"

Pokémon Company president Tsunekazu Ishihara then added: "I can't make any promises at this point, but if Detective Pikachu Returns is well received and there is a great demand for it, there is room for a spin-off."

With regards to critical reception, Detective Pikachu Returns is currently sitting at a score of 66 on Metacritic which is below the original's score of 71. Sales for the game initially started strong in the UK with it entering at number three on the boxed retail charts, but it later fell to no.22 after experiencing a 70% drop in sales. Things don't seem to be off to the most promising of starts, but only time will tell if The Pokémon Company deems this enough for a spin-off.

Thanks, VGC.