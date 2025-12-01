Another Dead Rising is reportedly in the works at Capcom

HQ

It seems like the Dead Rising series is well... coming back from the dead, or at least from a deep slumber. Following the in-development fifth game being shut down some years ago, something we learned more about recently during an interview with an ex-developer attached to the project, it now seems that Capcom wants to bring the series back to life, in the form of a new project.

As reported by MP1st, it's claimed that another Dead Rising is in the works and that it has been in production to some degree since at least 2023. It's said that the project is going by the codename of "Rec" and that Frank West will be back as the protagonist, after recently appearing again at the helm of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

It's unclear if the game will be a dedicated sequel or not, but it is said that the setting will be Hollywood, with the action occurring mostly in a massive film production lot, and that Frank will need to deal with a deranged director, who serves as the main villain for the game.

Beyond this, expect movie star allies, the return of the time limit mechanic and Frank's photography job, and potentially even the return of the helping survivors escape mechanic too.

There has been no timeline attached to the project as of yet, but the report does claim that "it is still a considerable distance away."

Are you excited for more Dead Rising?