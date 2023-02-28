Another crazed, drug-fuelled animal is coming to cinemas this year

The Asylum, the aptly named studio behind the Sharknado franchise, has announced their latest project.

If you were expecting yet another Sharknado film however, you would've guessed wrong, as the studio is channelling its inner Cocaine Bear with... Attack of the Meth Gator! Now fans are already in a frenzy with questions over the new IP.

Asylum's announcement said: "Hold our bear... I mean, beer.

"Coming for your life this summer."

The studio assured fans they're on top of the situation, saying: "This is real! We're pumping the meth into Florida's fresh water reserves as we speak!"

The next candidates for Asylum's marketing team could be found in their Twitter replies, with users chiming in with the puns "Methamphibian" and "Crackodile", which are arguably better titles for the film.

And of course, people have called for a clash of the titans: Cocaine Bear vs. Meth Gator. Could we one day see these drug-fuelled beasts duel on the big screen?