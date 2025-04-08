Another Crab's Treasure to get New Game Plus and more free content this month

HQ

Aggro Crab Games is celebrating Another Crab's Treasure's first anniversary, and it is doing so by giving players a lot of free and highly requested content, as per the Year of the Crab update, which releases later this month.

Specifically, the Year of the Crab update releases on the 21st of April for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, with the Nintendo Switch version coming later. Featuring New Game Plus, a Boss Rush mode, new achievements, trophies, upgrades, and more, it's pretty packed with stuff for players.

"We could have lazily scaled up enemy stats and called it a day, but we're built different, so we added new moves to bosses, some new items, and oh yeah, remixed almost every enemy encounter in the game," said Caelan Pollock, writer & creative director at Aggro Crab. "Hope you all enjoy, and thank you so so much for all the support on this game! We're excited to show you what's next as soon as it's ready!"

Another Crab's Treasure is also getting physical editions soon, and we can imagine more content is set for the game following the Year of the Crab update.

Another Crab's Treasure is available for PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.