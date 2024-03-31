Another Crab's Treasure has gone gold

HQ

While April 2024 is a very barren month when it comes to new game launches, there are a few exciting projects set to make their debut. Developer Aggro Crab is looking to launch its action-RPG Another Crab's Treasure, and with that planned to arrive on PC and consoles on April 25, the indie developer has shared some crabulous news.

The game has gone gold, meaning it is ready to make its debut next month. Another Crab's Treasure has passed certification on all platforms, meaning we can look ahead to the game debuting on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch all at once, and shouldn't expect the game to face any delays going forward.