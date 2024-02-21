Another Crab's Treasure confirmed for April launch

HQ

Developer Aggro Crab has just confirmed that fellow crustacean fans can look forward to their upcoming soulslike adventure, Another Crab's Treasure, making its arrival this year. In fact, it won't just be coming this year, it will be arriving in two month's time, with launch planned for as soon as April 25, 2024 on not just PC, Switch, and Xbox, but also on PlayStation and both PC and Xbox Game Pass on day one.

The game is said to be set in a "crumbling underwater world plagued by a mysterious curse." Here, the player will be tasked with taking on the role of Kril the hermit crab as hunts down his repossessed shell, all while discovering the secrets behind the ocean's pollution.

Another Crab's Treasure will offer over 50 shells to try on, powerful magical attacks, demanding yet approachable soulslike action, and as the developer notes, "way too many crabs".

Check out the release date trailer for Another Crab's Treasure below.