Another Code: Recollection - Two Memories - A Guide to all the origami cranes

The origami cranes, that Richard Robbins created by folding QR code-paper, are the collectibles that have been newly introduced to the Nintendo Switch remake of the classic adventure, Another Code: Two Memories. You can find these tiny items in pretty much every room of the Edward Mansion, and you can then scan them with the built-in camera of the DAS device (ZL) to unlock Messages.
So, where are the DAS Cards this time around? In reality, these cranes replace the original game's collectible, which contained Richard's notes and reports, perhaps to not confuse players with so many cards (as there are key cards too), or to introduce a more current element of everyday life, such as QR codes.
"Sayoko taught me how to make origami cranes a long time ago. Maybe I should make a few and leave them around the mansion, with a wish that the departed may rest in peace".
But what is more interesting about these Messages is that they also add never-before-read script, a series of detailed memories written by Richard, Ashley Mizuki Robbin's dad, introducing a lot more background and lore than the original's brief notes. Besides, their writing is much richer, thus becoming an enjoyable must-read as fan service... And even hiding some new references!
Look at the pictures below for better visual reference:
Where to find the crane: 1st Floor, South-East: Drawing Room, on an armchair.
Where to find the crane: 1st Floor, East: Butler's Room, on the sideboard.
Where to find the crane: 1st Floor, North-East: Art Studio, on the back side of the big sea-themed painting.
Where to find the crane: 2nd Floor, East: Frannie's Room. This is perhaps the trickiest one as it's well hidden. You need to remove books from the bookshelf where you solved the family doll puzzle to uncover it.
Where to find the crane: 2nd Floor, East: Henry & Marie's Room, behind the old TV, on the window's ledge.
Where to find the crane: 2nd Floor, North-East: Silver Bird Room, on the small table on the wooden platform.
Where to find the crane: 1st Floor, North-West: Kitchen, on a barrel.
Where to find the crane: 1st Floor, West: Dining Room, on the tea tray on the smaller table next to the door.
Where to find the crane: 1st Floor, South-West: Lounge, behind the bar, between a cup and a bottle.
Where to find the crane: 2nd Floor, West: Study & Library, in the Secret Room, on the wooden box, beside the candelabra.
Where to find the crane: 2nd Floor, North-West: Silver Bird Room, on a crate beside the curtains.
Where to find the crane: 2nd Floor, North: Lawrence's Room, beneath the pillow.
Where to find the crane: Underground: Lab Storage, on a metallic shelf.
Where to find the crane: Underground: Cave, on the machine.