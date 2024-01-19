Another Code: Recollection - Two Memories - A Guide to all the origami cranes

HQ

The origami cranes, that Richard Robbins created by folding QR code-paper, are the collectibles that have been newly introduced to the Nintendo Switch remake of the classic adventure, Another Code: Two Memories. You can find these tiny items in pretty much every room of the Edward Mansion, and you can then scan them with the built-in camera of the DAS device (ZL) to unlock Messages.

So, where are the DAS Cards this time around? In reality, these cranes replace the original game's collectible, which contained Richard's notes and reports, perhaps to not confuse players with so many cards (as there are key cards too), or to introduce a more current element of everyday life, such as QR codes.

"Sayoko taught me how to make origami cranes a long time ago. Maybe I should make a few and leave them around the mansion, with a wish that the departed may rest in peace".

But what is more interesting about these Messages is that they also add never-before-read script, a series of detailed memories written by Richard, Ashley Mizuki Robbin's dad, introducing a lot more background and lore than the original's brief notes. Besides, their writing is much richer, thus becoming an enjoyable must-read as fan service... And even hiding some new references!



Warning: Remember you won't be able to return to explore the Mansion once you've descended into the lab in Chapter 6, so you better try to search and collect the first 12 cranes in previous chapters. Our advice is that you do so before you go to the basement in Chapter 5, or right after speaking with Jessica at the beginning of that one. If you do it like this, don't forget to scan the 12th crane on your way, right before unlocking the secret hatch.



Another Code: Recollection - Two Memories: Where to find all the origami cranes

Look at the pictures below for better visual reference:

1. My First Attempt at Woodworking

Where to find the crane: 1st Floor, South-East: Drawing Room, on an armchair.

2. Lawrence Edward, the Patriarch

Where to find the crane: 1st Floor, East: Butler's Room, on the sideboard.

3. The Scenery Across the Sea

Where to find the crane: 1st Floor, North-East: Art Studio, on the back side of the big sea-themed painting.

4. Tarnished Teddy Bear

Where to find the crane: 2nd Floor, East: Frannie's Room. This is perhaps the trickiest one as it's well hidden. You need to remove books from the bookshelf where you solved the family doll puzzle to uncover it.

5. Thoughts on my Father as a Father

Where to find the crane: 2nd Floor, East: Henry & Marie's Room, behind the old TV, on the window's ledge.

6. Hummingbirds

Where to find the crane: 2nd Floor, North-East: Silver Bird Room, on the small table on the wooden platform.

7. Coffee Preferences

Where to find the crane: 1st Floor, North-West: Kitchen, on a barrel.

8. The Canned Goods Life

Where to find the crane: 1st Floor, West: Dining Room, on the tea tray on the smaller table next to the door.

9. Off-Putting Radio

Where to find the crane: 1st Floor, South-West: Lounge, behind the bar, between a cup and a bottle.

10. Changing my Mood

Where to find the crane: 2nd Floor, West: Study & Library, in the Secret Room, on the wooden box, beside the candelabra.

11. A Fan After 60 Years

Where to find the crane: 2nd Floor, North-West: Silver Bird Room, on a crate beside the curtains.

12. Leonard Edward, the Musician

Where to find the crane: 2nd Floor, North: Lawrence's Room, beneath the pillow.

13. My Four Philosophies

Where to find the crane: Underground: Lab Storage, on a metallic shelf.

14. Genetic Memory

Where to find the crane: Underground: Cave, on the machine.