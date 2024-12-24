Another classified leak hits War Thunder forums

HQ

It seems the War Thunder forums have become an unlikely hub for classified leaks, as secret documents surrounding the Eurofighter Typhoon's radar system have surfaced online. According to UK Defence Journal, this latest incident marks yet another instance of sensitive military data being shared during heated player discussions, further highlighting the challenges of balancing military accuracy with operational security in gaming.

The controversy arose during a debate over the capabilities of the CAPTOR radar, with a user attempting to bolster their argument by posting restricted documents. Despite being warned beforehand, the user went ahead, leading to their immediate suspension and the swift removal of the material by moderators. The leaked information allegedly detailed comparisons between the CAPTOR-M and CAPTOR-E radar variants, particularly the latter's electronically scanning capabilities.

This isn't the first time the War Thunder forums have made headlines for such reasons. Past leaks included classified details on the Challenger 2 tank, Leclerc main battle tank, and even Chinese ammunition systems. These incidents raise serious concerns, with defense analysts emphasizing the potential legal and security implications of unauthorized disclosures.

The repeated breaches beg the question: should online platforms like War Thunder take stricter measures to prevent such leaks, or does the responsibility fall entirely on the users?