Another beta for Guilty Gear: Strive is taking place May 13-16

Bandai Namco is giving fans another chance to check out Guilty Gear: Strive ahead of release, as a second beta has been announced to be taking place May 13-16.

A beta for the game was held February 19-21, but following this, the game was delayed from April 9 to June 11. We're keeping our fingers crossed that another beta doesn't mean another delay! As noted by VG247, if you have the old beta client installed, you simple need to install an update and don't need to re-download. If you don't. however, then the beta client can be downloaded from May 7, but you'll need to wait until May 13 to be able to play.

Just like the last beta, this one will support cross-play between both PS4 and PS5.