Another Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel series is on its way

While we can no doubt expect to return to the live-action world of Avatar: The Last Airbender with Netflix in the near future for its second season, there are other projects in this animated franchise that are also in development. On top of a feature length animated film that is expected to debut in cinemas next year, it has now been revealed that a sequel animated series has also been greenlit.

Variety reports that Nickelodeon has ordered a series that picks up after the events of Legend of Korra, which itself picks up after the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The series will span two seasons, presented as books in the traditional Avatar format, with a grand total of 26 30-minute episodes planned. As for what this show will be known as, it's called Avatar: Seven Havens.

The show is being helmed by Avatar creator Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, all at Nickelodeon's Animation studio in California. With it already in production, a synopsis of the series has even been provided.

"A young Earthbender discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra - but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse."

It's unclear when exactly the series will debut, but with it already in production, a 2026 premiere date doesn't seem out of the question.