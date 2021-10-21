Another Assassin's Creed Valhalla leak suggests third DLC is called Dawn of Ragnarök

HQ

There have been plenty of leaks and rumours surrounding what the third expansion of Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be, with the latest suggesting that it will be taking us to the realm of Svartalfheim, and that it will be called Dawn of Ragnarök.

This information comes from the leaker j0nathan who released a new YouTube video, where he revealed a bunch about the expansion, including some concept art, its trophy list, and its name.

According to the datamined information, Dawn of Ragnarök will be taking us to Svartalfheim to face the forces of Musphelheim who are invading the mythical realm. According to the leaker, this will be used to set up Valhalla's own Ragnarök, as you'd assume from the expansion's alleged name.

As for what was detailed in the DLCs trophy list, we can apparently look forward to finding Dwarven Shelters, an upgradable item called Odin's Bracer, as well as new abilities for Eivor, including being able to go invisible, teleport using special arrows, and revive dead enemies.

You can take a look at all of the leaked information in the YouTube video by j0nathan here, although beware, as if true, this does contain some serious spoilers.