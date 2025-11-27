Another Apple TV series has been shelved, this time over plagiarism allegations

One of the more unusual stories broke recently, when it was revealed that the Apple TV series The Savant wouldn't be arriving as planned due to the streaming platform pulling it from its ranks. Apple never explicitly gave a reason why, but it was implied that it was due to the rise of political violence and turmoil spreading across America, something there were fears the show would incite over its plot that revolves around an undercover investigator that infiltrates hate groups and attempts to stop domestic terrorism.

There has been no update on the future of The Savant, but it looks increasingly unlikely that the show will ever make its debut, something that is now being reflected in the form of The Hunt.

Granted, the reason behind this series being pulled despite originally being set to premiere on December 3, is that there are plagiarism allegations that claim it has ripped off its story from the 1973 project Shoot, which was then also adapted into another project of the same name in 1976.

This was first brought to attention on Tuesday, but now Variety has an update from French producer Gaumont that states that the series has been "temporarily postponed" and that a "thorough review" is underway to "address any questions related to our production."

Gaumont notes that it takes these allegations "very seriously", meaning until the investigation has been concluded, it's best to assume that The Hunt won't be a part of Apple TV's portfolio of projects.