Another alumni is returning for the Scrubs revival

The Scrubs revival is continuing to pick up steam. While we already knew that main stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will all return as JD Dorian, Chris Turk, and Elliot Reid, now we know that another veteran character will be back too.

Deadline reports that Judy Reyes will reprise her role as nurse Carla Espinosa, but not quite in the same way as her other co-stars. While Braff, Faison, and Chalke will all be key characters, Reyes' Carla is described as recurring cameo, in part due to the fact that Reyes has a clashing filming schedule that sees the Scrubs revival overlap with the High Potential series, meaning she will only infrequently appear in the returning comedy series.

With Reyes on board, the question now shifts to whether any other returning characters will be back. The show synopsis for the show's return suggests that they might, even if the focus will be on new characters too. See the synopsis below.

"Scrubs will follow JD (Braff) and Turk (Faison), who scrub in together for the first time in a long time - medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way."

Are you excited for Scrubs' return?