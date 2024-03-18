Another all-time player count Steam record has been set

HQ

Steam just can't stop succeeding as of late. The PC gaming platform seems to be breaking and setting records on a monthly basis, and this has happened once again over the weekend.

Valve's platform has managed to rake in 36,354,393 players all at once on Sunday, March 17, and yes, this is a new all-time player peak, smashing the former record that was set around two weeks ago. When we say smashing, we really do mean smashing too, as this player peak was almost two million players higher, begging the question of when (and not if) Steam will crack the 40 million concurrent player milestone this year.

As for where the majority of players found themselves during yesterday's peaking, it was the usual offenders for the most part, with Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, and the recent hit sensation of Helldivers 2 that featured the most players as of the past 24 hours.