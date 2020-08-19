Another album's worth of tracks confirmed for Fuser

You're watching Advertisements

Fuser is the upcoming music game from Harmonix where players not only create their own DJ sets by blending existing songs, but they can go further and organise the event around the show, with customisable DJs, pyrotechnics and lighting effects, and multiple venues each with their own style.

The game is going to launch later this year on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One, and it will do so complete with 100 songs, and today we got told about another 12 that have been added to the set-list. Here's the new line-up, and keep scrolling down for a number of additional tracks that have already been announced.



a-ha "Take On Me"



Ace of Base "The Sign"



Amy Winehouse "Rehab"



Basement Jaxx "Where's Your Head At"



Becky G ft. Natti Natasha "Sin Pijama"



Benny Benassi presents The Biz "Satisfaction"



Childish Gambino "Summertime Magic"



Flo Rida ft. Sage The Gemini & Lookas "G.D.F.R."



The Killers "The Man"



O-Zone "Dragostea Din Tei"



Paul van Dyk "For An Angel (PvD Remix '09)"



And here are the songs that had been confirmed before today:



50 Cent "In Da Club"



Armin van Buuren "Blah Blah Blah"



Billie Eilish "bad guy"



Blue Öyster Cult "(Don't Fear) The Reaper"



Brad Paisley "Mud On The Tires"



Cardi B "Bodak Yellow"



Carly Rae Jepsen "Call Me Maybe"



The Chainsmokers ft. Daya "Don't Let Me Down"



The Clash "Rock the Casbah"



Coldplay "Clocks"



DMX "X Gon' Give It to Ya"



Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"



Fatboy Slim "The Rockafeller Skank"



Grand Master Melle Mel "The Message (2012)"



Imagine Dragons "Thunder"



J. Balvin & Willy William "Mi Gente"



Jonas Brothers "Sucker"



Lady Gaga "Born This Way"



Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road (Remix)"



Lizzo "Good As Hell"



LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock "Party Rock Anthem"



Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Wanz "Thrift Shop"



Meghan Trainor "Me Too"



Migos "Stir Fry"



Nelly "Hot In Herre"



Panic! At The Disco "High Hopes"



Pitbull ft. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer "Give Me Everything"



Post Malone "Better Now"



Sia ft. Sean Paul "Cheap Thrills"



Smash Mouth "All Star"



Twenty One Pilots "Stressed Out"



Warren G & Nate Dogg "Regulate"



Whitney Houston "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)"



Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"



If you're happy to be swayed by pre-order incentives, you can add the following to the list too:



Dua Lipa "New Rules"



Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"



The Killers "Mr. Brightside"

