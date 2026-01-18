Another adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is on its way

15 years ago, author Steig Larsson's book The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, was adapted into a film that premiered in cinemas around the world. It starred Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara, Stellan Skarsgard, and several others, and proved to be enough of a hit that the follow-up story was also adapted. Soon, we can expect this story to once again hold the attention of fans.

Sky has announced that it has commissioned a drama series based on The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. It will be an eight-part event that is being produced by Left Bank Pictures, with the intention to begin filming in Lithuania sometime in the spring.

We don't yet know anything about casting or the firm premiere date (even if 2027 seems reasonable considering the production date start), but we do know who is writing the project, with this responsibility handed to The Punisher and Spider-Noir's Steve Lightfoot and The Haunting of Bly Manor's Angela LaManna. The pair will also executive produce the series alongside Andy Harries, Charlotte Moore, John Phillips, and Sam Hoyle.

As per how this show will differ from the film adaptation, we're told: "This bold and contemporary reimagining brings The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo into the present, grounded in the characters and investigative DNA of Stieg Larsson's Millennium novels, with themes that carry heightened relevance today."

Will you be watching this next adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo?