Another adaptation of Reality Winner's story is set to arrive soon

Production companies are certainly getting their fill out of Reality Winner's wild story. If you're unfamiliar with the name, this young person managed to leak Russia's involvement in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election all during her time serving as a contractor at the NSA. We first saw this story on the big screen last year when Sydney Sweeney starred in Reality, which had a much more dramatic and serious tone to the upcoming film that Emilia Jones will be at the helm of.

This movie is known as Winner and also stars Kathryn Newton, Zach Galifianakis, and Connie Britton, and tells the story in a more humorous and comedic manner. Winner is also directed by Susanna Fogel, and while there's no release date currently set for the film in the UK, we do know that it will be premiering in the U.S. on September 13. Check out the synopsis and trailer below.

"Reality Winner, a brilliant, sarcastic young misfit from Texas with a relentless need for helping others, finds her morals challenged working as an NSA contractor, ultimately leaking Russia's hacking campaign of the 2016 U.S. Presidential election."