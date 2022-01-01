Cookies

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Another 48K cheater accounts in COD: Vanguard & Warzone got banned

The Ricochet anti cheat system has been to work.

As everybody knows, kids who behave well receive gifts, and those who don't get punished at Christmas-time. Apparently, the cheaters in CoD fall into the latter category.

According to Activision, "48K cheater accounts were banned" across Warzone and Vanguard on December 21, this was done short after the Ricochet Anti-Cheat went live. Activision has been trying hard to combat cheating for a long time, for example, there were 100,000 Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters got banned back in August.

Even though cheating has been a persistent problem for Call of Duty, and probably won't get ironed out anytime soon, we still appreciate the effort developers make and hope to see a better, healthier gaming environment.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

