Announcement of the Gears of War movie coming "very soon"

It has been know for quite some time that a movie based on the Gears of War franchise is under production. So far, we've heard plenty of rumours claiming that both Bautista and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will star in it, but nothing has been officially confirmed. Now that is about to change.

The producer of The Batman, Dylan Clark, is also involved in the filming of the Gears of War movie. Speaking to The Digital Fix, Clark had this to say on when we'll get to know more:

"It's something it's been a passion of mine for a very long time. I think very soon there will be an announcement."

The setting for the Gears of War setting, especially the original trilogy, would indeed have a lot of potential as a movie. In the right hands, we could imagine this being a both horrifying and action packed sci-fi flick with a whole lot of violence. What to you think of the potential of a good Gears off War movie?