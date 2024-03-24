Announced at PAX East 2024, Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo is a narrative-driven retro platformer

At PAX East 2024 this weekend, Dodgeball Academia developer Pocket Trap Games unveiled its very latest project. Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo is a narrative-driven retro platformer that will see players step into the shoes of Pippit, an aspiring yoyo master with a family legacy to uphold.

According to a press release from the developers, it has helped birth a new genre called a Yoyovania. What is this you might ask? Well, according to the release, its a blend of action, humor, and yoyo prowess, all wrapped up in a pixel-perfect package.

The game's Steam description reads:"Tighten up that string, and bust out the yoyo moves! In this 2D top-down adventure you'll explore a sprawling urban landscape, reinterpreting your surroundings through your mastery of yoyo tricks. Solve puzzles, fight the city's rival crime lords, and regain the influence of the Pipistrello family!"

No release date has been announced, but you can check out its reveal trailer below: