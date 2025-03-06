Announced Aeterna Lucis, sequel to Aeterna Noctis

HQ

At the end of 2021, Spanish studio Aeternum Games presented us with their ambitious colourful metroidvania in which the monarchs of Light and Darkness clashed in a never-ending conflict. Two years later, in September 2023, we got the prequel/spin-off Summun Aeterna, a fast-action Roguelite. And now, after years of work, we have the third instalment of the series, called Aeterna Lucis.

This time it will be a direct continuation of the events of Aeterna Noctis, and we will see how the Queen of Light must stop the destruction of existence itself by defying the Supreme God Chaos while searching for her ancient nemesis. Although originally scheduled for release in 2024, the team postponed its release in order to better polish all aspects of the game, as they have optimised the engine to perform better. Among other things, they have added a real-time lighting system based on normal maps and dynamic loading of scenarios without interruption.

"This game is our crown jewel, the result of years of passion, effort and dedication. We have pushed our talents to the limit to deliver a unique experience that we believe will mark a before and after in the genre," says the team at Aeternum Game Studios.

For now, we have no release date in sight, besides September 2025, but you can watch the gameplay trailer for Aeterna Lucis below.