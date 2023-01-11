Anno: Mutationem confirmed for Xbox

HQ

Anno: Mutationem was released last year for PC, Playstation and Switch, and offered a stunningly beautiful adventure in a cyberpunk world. It had a pixelated graphic style which blended 2D & 3D, and behind all the cool action, there was a really bizarre and surprisingly dark story to explore.

Now it has been confirmed by the official Twitter account for the game that it is coming for Xbox as well and that we'll get information about this version "soon". It could be related to Microsoft's Xbox event later this month, or perhaps come as a surprise Game Pass drop.

Make sure to check this game out in the trailer below the tweet, this really is a title you should not miss out on.