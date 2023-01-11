Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Anno: Mutationem

Anno: Mutationem confirmed for Xbox

Stunning cyberpunk action adventure will soon be enjoyed by more gamers.

Anno: Mutationem was released last year for PC, Playstation and Switch, and offered a stunningly beautiful adventure in a cyberpunk world. It had a pixelated graphic style which blended 2D & 3D, and behind all the cool action, there was a really bizarre and surprisingly dark story to explore.

Now it has been confirmed by the official Twitter account for the game that it is coming for Xbox as well and that we'll get information about this version "soon". It could be related to Microsoft's Xbox event later this month, or perhaps come as a surprise Game Pass drop.

Make sure to check this game out in the trailer below the tweet, this really is a title you should not miss out on.

