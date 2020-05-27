LIVE

logo hd live | Minecraft Dungeons
Anno History Collection

Anno History Collection is set to release at the end of June

Study economic history in the Anno History Collection set to land in June. The collection spans from the 15th to the 18th century.

The German Ubisoft studio from Mainz is currently working on republishing a collection of four historical Anno instalments. The strategy games Anno 1404 (launched in 2009), Anno 1503 (from 2002), Anno 1602 (published in 1998) and Anno 1701 (2006) will be released on PC at the end of next month via the Anno History Collection.

All titles run on current PC systems and have every known DLC episode installed. The collection also features 4K resolution, updated multiplayer functions (even for the ancient Anno 1503) and other PC-exclusive adjustments were also implemented, according to the developer. Apparently, it is even possible to import the old save files if you still have them stored away somewhere.

Anno History Collection
Anno History CollectionAnno History CollectionAnno History Collection

