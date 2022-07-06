Anno 2070 might survive Ubisoft's decommissioning spree

HQ

It was only recently revealed that Ubisoft is looking to decommission and stop supporting a variety of its older titles, meaning players would lose access to a variety of multiplayer features and even certain DLCs. But, it looks like some parts of the Ubisoft family don't intend to buy into this decision, and are instead looking to continue to support certain games going forward.

At the moment in time, this comes in the form of Anno 2070, as Ubisoft Mainz has released a statement saying that it will be dedicating some resources to ensure that the game is upgraded and can continue to offer online features. It should be noted that this is not a direct promise that this will work, as the developer does add that it "cannot yet guarantee" the upgrade/replacement services will work as planned.

"After an initial investigation, we have decided to dedicate some of our development resources to work on upgrading Anno 2070's aged online services infrastructure to a new system, so that these features can continue to be used past the mentioned date. However, we cannot yet guarantee that we'll be able to successfully upgrade/replace the old services as we'd like to."

As for when these upgrades will come into effect, Ubisoft Mainz has simply stated that more information will be shared in the "coming weeks and months."