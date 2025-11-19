Anno 117: Pax Romana is the fastest-selling Anno game to date

HQ

Ubisoft has revealed that it has the jackpot with Anno 117: Pax Romana. The Ubisoft Mainz-developed title has arrived and massively exceeded expectations, as in a press release we're informed that this chapter in the series is the highest-rated and fastest-selling one yet.

It's noted that in 25 years of Anno, no game has matched Pax Romana in its launch sales, as the game rose to the top of ranking in key markets and on major platforms, including reaching second on Steam's best-seller chart. Likewise, with a score of 85 on Metacritic, the game is the best-rated chapter to date, with the critical consensus matching the user experience, as it's also stated that Pax Romana "reached unprecedented player numbers" with an average daily playing time of 3.7 hours. This is enough to see it be dubbed the "fastest growing title in the series."

Speaking about this immense reception, executive producer Stéphane Jankowski explained: "Anno 117: Pax Romana officially sets sail, marking a new chapter for our beloved franchise and for everyone who poured their passion, creativity, and countless hours into it. We are humbled by the incredible response from our players. Our team remains dedicated, continuously listening to feedback and striving to deliver the ambitious Year 1 content expanding our game world to the province of Egypt!"

If you haven't yet played Anno 117: Pax Romana, don't miss our glowing review of the game over here.