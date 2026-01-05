Anniversary Anarchy: All of the game series celebrating major milestones in 2026

HQ

You may have noticed, but 2026 is set to be a massive year for many of the video game world's biggest brands and franchises. There are frankly a ridiculous number of major milestone anniversaries lined up for this calendar year, so to help you remember which ones are happening and worthy of your attention (perhaps because they could lead to promising reveals, announcements, and news), we've collated the big ones in this article.

Donkey Kong - 45th Anniversary

Following launching in July 1981, Donkey Kong is now celebrating its 45th birthday. The main catch is that with Donkey Kong Bananza in 2025, we probably won't get anything major from the charismatic ape in 2026, especially with fans desperate for more from 3D Mario.

Frogger - 45th Anniversary

Frogger hasn't survived the test of time like many other icons, so any big news is unlikely, but still perhaps it's time to hop over logs and across roads just to mark the little frog's 45th birthday.

The Legend of Zelda - 40th Anniversary

It's a big one for another one of Nintendo's tentpole series as The Legend of Zelda reaches the big four-oh. It'd be surprising if Nintendo didn't have something planned here, especially since it has been a few years since Tears of the Kingdom debuted and also a while since Echoes of Wisdom launched. As for what could be on the cards, that's the big question... We know it won't be movie related, aside from perhaps a trailer towards the end of 2026 though.

This is an ad:

This is an ad:

Metroid - 40th Anniversary

Another big one from Nintendo except one that likely won't see anything big revealed. After Metroid Prime 4: Beyond dropped in December to middling fanfare, the best we might get here is a surprise spinoff project, but even that seems unlikely considering the wider circumstances.

Dragon Quest - 40th Anniversary

Yuji Horii's famous RPG series is celebrating its 40th birthday too in 2026 and we know for a fact that various things are planned. There's a remake of Dragon Quest VII coming in February and beyond that, Square Enix is already teasing more, so keep your eyes peeled!

Castlevania - 40th Anniversary

It's going under the radar but Castlevania also turns 40 this year. Unlike Metal Gear and Silent Hill, Konami hasn't quite cracked how to give this series the same return to form so any major development seems unlikely, even if news on Netflix's anime projects based on the franchise might be a plausible bet.

Out Run - 40th Anniversary

Sega will be focussed on another anniversary in 2026, which is somewhat of a shame because this year would have been ideal for a return of Out Run, which is also celebrating its 40th birthday.

Kid Icarus - 40th Anniversary

This is a weird one because many are familiar with the Kid Icarus series and that should give reason for being excited about its 40th anniversary, but to counter this, there have only ever been three Kid Icarus games, the last in 2012, so it's probably wise to not get your hopes up for something to pop up.

Sonic the Hedgehog - 35th Anniversary

Sega's most famous character turns 35 in 2026 and this will very likely lead to big news for the blue blur. Sega can't afford not to capitalise on this moment, especially since Sonic the Hedgehog isn't just a video gaming icon but also because he's a major movie star these days. It'd be wise to stay tuned.

Lemmings - 35th Anniversary

Another classic icon but one that probably won't be celebrating its 35th birthday all too much. Lemmings is very popular but it's also a series that hasn't really found a place in modern gaming, with middling chapters over the past 20 years. Who knows, maybe there's a surprise to be had?

Fatal Fury - 35th Anniversary

It's a big year for Fatal Fury but we probably shouldn't expect to see much from the series, as City of the Wolves only launched in 2025. It'll undoubtedly continue to expand and grow but that will likely be all of note that SNK has in store for fans.

Streets of Rage - 35th Anniversary

Another arcade hit, Sega will be marking 35 years of Streets of Rage this year too, and if it wasn't for Sonic being so massive, it might just receive some love. As it stands, expect a more toned down anniversary for the beat 'em up series.

Tomb Raider - 30th Anniversary

One of the most well-known video game series of all-time, we know for a fact that Lara Croft will have a busy 2026. Not only is production on the live-action series set to get underway, but we can expect a full-scale remake of the first title to launch later down the line. Beyond that, expect further teasers of the exciting next chapter in the series.

Resident Evil - 30th Anniversary

With Reqiuem launching next month, this is probably all that Capcom needs to do to mark 30 years of Resident Evil, but perhaps the Japanese developer has more in store? As it stands, the arrival of the ninth mainline chapter is more than enough to give reason for fans to mark the moment.

Dead or Alive - 30th Anniversary

Dead or Alive has been existing somewhere in the limbo that its name teases for a few years now, as fans have been clamouring to hear about a seventh mainline chapter. Perhaps, in-line with the 30th birthday, it's a good time for Koei Tecmo to dish out the details?

Persona - 30th Anniversary

Sega has been very vocal that Atlus will be celebrating Persona's 30th anniversary with fireworks and flair, so expect tons of news in the calendar year. Could this be in reference to Persona 6 or more remakes? We'll just have to wait and see.

Metal Slug - 30th Anniversary

Another one of SNK's big names has a big birthday in 2026 as Metal Slug turns 30. The run and gun game received a new chapter in 2024 so maybe we'll hear more about the future of the franchise, even if an actual launch seems unlikely.

Quake - 30th Anniversary

Id Software seems to be entirely focussed on Doom these days, which is what makes anything of significance from this milestone unlikely. Still, maybe there are some treats in store for Quake fans, who have been starving ever since 2017...

Pokémon - 30th Anniversary

We also know to expect fireworks from the biggest entertainment IP in the world. Pokémon has plenty to get excited for in 2026, with many expecting the announcements and debuts of the next generation (the rumoured Winds and Waves) plus potentially even updated editions or Switch Online options for Red and Blue, which are the games that actually turn 30 this year.

Crash Bandicoot - 30th Anniversary

There's a chance! We know that Toys for Bob has gone independent and is working on a game so why couldn't it be another Crash Bandicoot, especially considering just how great the fourth game ended up being. We haven't had a new Crash title since 2020, so once again, it's about time...

Animal Crossing - 25th Anniversary

Unfortunately, we probably already know what to expect from this birthday as it seems immensely unlikely that Nintendo would launch a paid Switch 2 edition of New Horizons with the first new update in years and then follow that with something more later in the year. So, perhaps temper your expectations and put away the birthday candles, Animal Crossing fans.

Ace Attorney - 25th Anniversary

Capcom has found great success with Ace Attorney games over the years, so why couldn't we get something special to align with its 25th anniversary? Nothing is confirmed or rumoured, but perhaps the Japanese developer has tricks up its sleeves.

Pikmin - 25th Anniversary

Boy, would we love a new Pikmin game... The recent animated short perhaps suggested that something is on the way, but the reality is that we should probably expect a Switch 2 edition of Pikmin 4 that arrives with some DLC content of some kind. Anything more is probably a stretch.

Luigi's Mansion - 25th Anniversary

Luigi's most famous standalone adventure turns 25 this year and we're crossing our fingers that it means a return to the spooky ghost hunting series. It's been nearly seven years since Luigi's Mansion 3 came to Nintendo Switch, so there is a chance, but knowing Nintendo's recent habits, the reality will be similar to Pikmin in that we'll get a Switch 2 edition perhaps with some extra goodies.

Xbox & Halo - 25th Anniversary

We're bundling these two together because you can't have one without the other. We know to expect some special things from Xbox as a whole in 2026 as many of its biggest tentpole franchises have new chapters, and this includes Halo, which will offer up the remake of Combat Evolved's Campaign. Will Xbox round out its 25th birthday with new hardware? It seems unlikely and too close for a new home console, but perhaps there will be an announcement for Xbox Series Y... Two... 720... Maybe we'll get more from the handheld space instead?

Devil May Cry - 25th Anniversary

This seems like another series with great potential for 2026 as we have been waiting for more Devil May Cry since 2019, and because this is a 25th anniversary celebration. A safe bet is more from the Netflix anime, but we can hope, right?

Max Payne - 25th Anniversary

Another series with plenty of potential for 2026. Remedy is hard at work on a remake of the original game and has been for some time. If it wasn't for Control: Resonant coming this year, that would seem like a surefire arrival, but maybe it will just miss the 25th birthday year.

Jak and Daxter - 25th Anniversary

This is more of a formality than anything, as like Kid Icarus, Sony has proven that it has next to no interest in returning to Jak and Daxter, so we'll leave it at that...

Gears of War - 20th Anniversary

We'll keep this one brief too as it's essentially an extension of the Xbox and Halo entry above. What we will add is that Gears of War: E-Day is coming and seems like the perfect project for 2026 to tie together Gears of War's and Xbox's big anniversaries.

Dead Rising - 20th Anniversary

There have been all sorts of rumours about more Dead Rising over the years. What we do know is that (bar a surprise remaster) nothing of new significance seems ready to arrive in 2026, so perhaps temper any expectations from this milestone.

Okami - 20th Anniversary

Clovers recently confirmed that it is still hard at work on the Okami sequel, so there's that. The catch is that it didn't say much to convince fans that the game would be ready in 2026, so maybe this anniversary will be a bust too.

Company of Heroes - 20th Anniversary

Relic Entertainment's famed real-time strategy series turns 20 in 2026, but all that it will probably get is a birthday card with some money in it this year, as Company of Heroes 3 arriving in 2023 likely means that a new addition to the series is a little bit further off.

Nintendo Wii - 20th Anniversary

Aside from Xbox turning 25 and PS3 turning 20 in some markets, the only other console that genuinely has a big milestone to celebrate in 2026 is the Nintendo Wii. Perhaps Nintendo will mark the occasion by adding Wii games to the Switch Online library?

Are there any milestones you are particularly looking forward to?