Annie Wersching has died - only 45 years old

The actress known as Tess in The Last of Us, Rosalind Dyer in The Rookie, Julia Brasher in Brosch and so much more has passed away after years of fighting cancer.

I've written a lot of positive news about The Last of Us lately, but now it's time to share some very sad news for fans of the first game and many others.

Deadline has been told by her publicist that Annie Wersching unfortunately passed away this weekend. The talented 45-year-old actress didn't let the cancer diagnosis she got in 2020 stop her from continuing to play Rosalind Dyer in The Rookie or the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard, but those of you who love games will probably remember her fabulous performance as Tess in The Last of Us.

Our best goes out to her husband and two sons, so please consider supporting their GoFundMe.

Rest in peace, Annie.

