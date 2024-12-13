Anne Hathaway's bucket list

HQ

Anne Hathaway has shared her wishlist for future projects during an interview with Women's Wear Daily, revealing a surprising dream: starring in a Christmas movie. The Oscar-winning actress called it a "bucket list" goal, as she has yet to make her mark in the beloved holiday genre.

Hathaway also hinted at potential sequels to two of her most iconic films, The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada. She reflected fondly on her early experiences with both, crediting the teams and directors behind them for shaping her career.

Meanwhile, Hathaway is set to reunite with director Christopher Nolan for a secret project featuring an all-star cast, including Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Charlize Theron. Balancing nostalgia with fresh challenges, Hathaway remains one of Hollywood's most versatile stars.