Anne Hathaway speaks about Christopher Nolan's next movie

Is it a vampire thriller? A sci-fi movie? Whatever it is, Christopher Nolan's next flick remains shrouded in mystery for now. However, one thing we do know is that the film has a massive and star-studded cast.

Tom Holland, Matt Daemon, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and more are expected to make appearances. Anne Hathaway is also part of the cast, and speaking to Women's Wear Daily, she spoke a bit about the film and taking part.

"I have so many feelings about it that I don't even know how to articulate," Hathaway said. "It fills me with so much joy, and I don't know how to talk about it. I love Chris and Emma Nolan so much, and to be invited into their world is, I mean, I know from experience it's one of the best places you can find yourself. Getting to be invited twice really felt like something, three felt like it would've been greedy, so I never let myself hope that that would happen, and that it has makes me emotional, to be perfectly honest. It makes me feel like I'm doing something right."

No major plot details revealed there, but it does seem to be a project that excites Hathaway. After Oppenheimer, all eyes are on Nolan to see what he can come up with next.