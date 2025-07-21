Anne Hathaway returns in style - First look at The Devil Wears Prada 2

HQ

Anne Hathaway has just unveiled the very first official image of her iconic character, Andrea "Andy" Sachs, from the upcoming sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2. Filming is already underway (since June 30), and fans can rejoice — the original core cast is back: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all returning. The creative team remains intact as well, with David Frankel once again directing and Aline Brosh McKenna penning the script.

Set roughly 20 years after the original, the sequel follows Miranda Priestly's fight to keep Runway magazine afloat in the cutthroat digital age. Emily Charlton (Blunt) has become a powerful PR executive for a luxury fashion brand, while Andy, now a respected journalist, is pulled back into the fashion world she once left behind — setting the stage for a high-stakes, emotionally charged reunion.

But it's not just familiar faces returning. The cast is expanding too: Kenneth Branagh will play Miranda's husband, and new roles have been confirmed for Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet.

The film is set to premiere on May 1 next year. Fashion. Power. Revenge. It's back.