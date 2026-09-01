Anne Hathaway joins Tom Cruise in Days of Thunder sequel

Earlier in the summer, it was reported a sequel to Days of Thunder was in the works, and now this has been confirmed by its leading star, Tom Cruise. The famed actor has shared a brief video on social media that confirms the Days of Thunder follow-up is on its way and will be supported by one of the biggest leading actresses around today.

Anne Hathaway has officially joined the Days of Thunder sequel project. We don't have much firm information to go on in regards to the plot, but Variety mentions Hathaway will appear as a team owner and engineer, while Cruise returns as a now much-older Cole Trickle, setting up perhaps an F1-like adventure where an experienced, almost 'over-the-hill' driver arrives to help a struggling team reach the mountaintop and glory.

Beyond this, we're told the Days of Thunder sequel will be debuting in cinemas in summer 2028, but filming will be a little while away as Hathaway will first be needing to have her baby before production actually commences on the project.

Are you looking forward to more Days of Thunder?