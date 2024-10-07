Anne Hathaway confirms Princess Diaries 3 is in the works

HQ

Anne Hathaway has been doing her part to bring back some 2000s charm to the 2020s film world, as the actress has announced intentions to return for a The Devil Wears Prada sequel but now also to star in a third instalment in the Princess Diaries franchise.

The actress confirmed as much in a post on Instagram, where she affirms Deadline's reveal that the project will be helmed by director Adele Lim. There's no word on other cast members reprising their roles or likewise any clue on when the project will begin filming and ultimately premiere, but if you enjoyed the two flicks from the 2000s then you'll be glad to know that a fresh instalment will be coming in the near future.